Deutsche Bank Raises MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $130.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MKSI. Cowen raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $108.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,017,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $1,147,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,407.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,784 shares of company stock worth $3,208,159. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 59.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 133,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,779,000 after buying an additional 133,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.2% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 76,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

