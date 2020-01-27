Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been given a €7.90 ($9.19) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.32 ($7.35).

FRA:DBK opened at €7.72 ($8.98) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.16 and its 200-day moving average is €6.89.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

