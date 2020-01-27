Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,161 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.70. 61,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,071. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.07. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

