Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 90,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.53. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

