Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,024 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.1% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CarMax worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.51. 354,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,888. CarMax, Inc has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $100.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus increased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.