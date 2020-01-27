Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 97,675 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $17,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 43.3% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 281.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,246. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

