Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 44,050 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.19. 13,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.