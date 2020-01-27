Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 42,558 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 42,558 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.77. 16,476,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,786,772. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.