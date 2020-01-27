Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of DNLI traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.25. The company had a trading volume of 522,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 42,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $760,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $69,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock worth $1,695,673 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

