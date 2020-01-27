Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Snap by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 6,807.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $171,448.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,586,730. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.51.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.