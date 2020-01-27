Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 104,000 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,574,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.77. 7,252,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,786. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.