Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,532 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,445,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,801,000 after purchasing an additional 790,664 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,627,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,890,000.

INDA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.20. 2,687,046 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

