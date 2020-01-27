Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $778,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,374,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $151,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $120.67. 259,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

