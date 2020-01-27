Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $77,989,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after buying an additional 224,821 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 765,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,169,000 after buying an additional 52,278 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.74. 1,818,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

