Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 1,084,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.