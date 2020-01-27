Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 152.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.8% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 306,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $48.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.