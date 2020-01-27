Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,706 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up approximately 3.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $17,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $2,255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 101,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Altice USA by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 865,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 176,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

