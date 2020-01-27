Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.13. 557,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,250. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.