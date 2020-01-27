Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 343.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,350,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

