DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $273,271.00 and approximately $388.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.03479752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00200409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

