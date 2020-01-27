DDKoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $126,683.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. DDKoin has a market cap of $11.28 million and $126,683.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $6.60 or 0.00076065 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI Exchange and Simex. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 101% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.03245047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00125830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI Exchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.