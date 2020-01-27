Davis Rea LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 1,587.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,500 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 212.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 71,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Baytex Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 128,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,608. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.66. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.16.

Baytex Energy Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.