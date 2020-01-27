Davis Rea LTD. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $61.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,901.59. 44,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,842. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,025.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

