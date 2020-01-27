DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DRIO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 12,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 248.57% and a negative return on equity of 325.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter.

DRIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.