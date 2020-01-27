Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Dare Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.