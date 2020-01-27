Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,210,000 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the December 31st total of 132,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $162.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.13. Danaher has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $164.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 179.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 83.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after buying an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 973.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 194,888 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.