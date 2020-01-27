D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24, RTT News reports. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. D. R. Horton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.