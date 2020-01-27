D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.
D. R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. D. R. Horton has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D. R. Horton to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.
NYSE DHI opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.
In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.
D. R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.