D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the construction company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

D. R. Horton has increased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. D. R. Horton has a payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect D. R. Horton to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

NYSE DHI opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

