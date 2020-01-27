Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELP shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of CELP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.53. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

