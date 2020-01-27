Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cyberark Software reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.41. 580,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $77.43 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

