CXI Advisors Takes $76,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.2% of CXI Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 162,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 993,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 904,020 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 445,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 74,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 387,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,956. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3789 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

