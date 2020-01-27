CXI Advisors Purchases New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of CXI Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $120.38 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

