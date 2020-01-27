CXI Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,856,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $164.93. 518,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,150. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $170.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $158.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

