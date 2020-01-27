Cwm LLC Sells 174,060 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174,060 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,681,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 190,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 766,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.79. 201,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

