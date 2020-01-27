Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $17,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 150,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evergy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Evergy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.63. 49,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

