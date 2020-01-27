Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $19,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,567,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

