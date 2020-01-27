Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $23,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Shares of TSN traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,315. The stock has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

