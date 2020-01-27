Cwm LLC Buys 69,043 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,293,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,555. The company has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

