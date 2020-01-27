Cwm LLC Acquires 59,776 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,776 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.18. 943,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,424. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

