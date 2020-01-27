Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 304,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,057,000 after acquiring an additional 171,204 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of COF traded down $3.01 on Monday, reaching $101.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,951 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

