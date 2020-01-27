Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 4,504 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,082,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,369,000 after buying an additional 2,687,677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

GE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

