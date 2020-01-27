Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 1,488 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.07. 1,800,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average is $134.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,345 shares of company stock worth $11,014,261. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

