Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,039 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

Shares of USB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 402,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

