Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 685.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 237,226 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. 149,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

