Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,699,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,136,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,742,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $6.09 on Monday, hitting $164.03. The stock had a trading volume of 999,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,823. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,578 shares of company stock valued at $27,346,391. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.