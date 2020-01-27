Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives $79.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. 123,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,873,615. Crowdstrike has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.98.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $10,704,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,704,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $146,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,984,694 shares of company stock worth $414,104,137 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

