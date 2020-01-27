Credit Suisse Group Raises American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $120.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.23.

Shares of AXP opened at $135.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 352.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 8.6% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

