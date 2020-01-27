Cred (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Kyber Network, OKEx and Huobi. Cred has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $426,232.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, IDEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox, OKEx and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

