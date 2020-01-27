CPChain Price Tops $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. One CPChain token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, CPChain has traded 56% higher against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $73,252.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.01344932 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000170 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000893 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

