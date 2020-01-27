Cortex (CTXC) Price Hits $0.0708 on Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, DDEX, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.10 or 0.03178446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00202946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00125288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, DDEX, CoinTiger, CoinEx, DEx.top, UEX, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Huobi, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.